Find out if your car is due for transmission repair in Charlotte

There are a variety of things that can go wrong with you car. One of these issues that you don't want to happen is a broken transmission. If you sense an issue with this part of your car, you want to bring it to a service center for transmission repair right away.



Ignoring transmission issues can end up costing you a ton of money in the long run – especially if you have to replace the entire transmission. This is why you want to catch the problem early and take care of it with quality transmission repair!





Warning signs that your car needs transmission repair



How do you know when your car is due for this auto repair? There are a number of signs that can point to the need for transmission repair.





An obvious sign that your vehicle needs this type of car maintenance is if you notice a fluid leak. Check under your car for a puddle of transmission fluid. This type of fluid is a pink color and has a sweet smell. You can also check the fluid level under the hood to determine if there's a leak. If you suspect a leak, you want to have your car inspected and the problem fixed by professionals at an auto service center!

You may also be able to smell an issue with your car's transmission. If you get a whiff of burning fluid while driving, it could mean the transmission is overheating. You should pull over right away and have your car towed to a service center for transmission repair, as this can be extremely dangerous to continue driving!

Another sign that there is a problem with your transmission is if you start to feel gears shifting or if you have a problem shifting manually. If you drive a vehicle with an automatic transmission, you may feel your car shift gears and then shift back abruptly. If you drive a vehicle with a manual transmission, you may notice that the gears refusing to shift. Either way, your car is due for transmission repair.

Finally, your car may communicate an issue with its transmission through the check engine light. This light can point to a number of issues, including the need for transmission repair. The only way to know for sure is by letting professional auto service technicians inspect your car for you!





Affordable auto repairs



If your vehicle is due for transmission repair or any other car maintenance, you can get your car back on the road at an affordable price at a qualified auto service center.



Visit us today at 13429 Statesville Rd. We're located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call at (888) 378-1214 for more information or to set up an appointment for auto service. We look forward to helping you!



