WBTV Speak Out Editorial: CMS Graduation Rates Rising

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

We're happy to report that more students are graduating from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

CMS now has an 85 percent graduation rate -- that's 4 points higher than last year and 15 points better than five years ago.

We're also pleased that there's an increase in African-Americans and Hispanics getting high school diplomas.

A good education is needed for all students to be productive citizens in our community.

It appears CMS is doing something right.

But more has to be done.

We can't help but think about the roughly 15 percent of students who have dropped out of school.

How can they survive without at least a high school diploma?

We like that Superintendent Dr. Heath Morrison said his job is not complete until 100 percent of students graduate.

That should certainly be the goal.

And while he works on getting more kids across the stage, we also encourage him to work on those recently-released "end of grade" test scores.

In the meantime, we know the district can't complete this task alone.

We encourage parents and the community to do their parts to ensure no child is left behind.

We recognize and celebrate the progress at CMS, so we give the superintendent a "B" in his efforts thus far.

We hope he continues to make a positive difference in our kids' lives.

Tell us what you think, SpeakOut@wbtv.com.