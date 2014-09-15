Name change for Landis salon to avoid association with terror group

What's in a name? When it's an association with a terrorist group that the US has vowed to destroy, there's quite a lot of baggage.

That's why the owner of the unfortunately named ISIS Salon on Highway 29 decided it was time for a name change.

Salon owner Brandy Skok and her daughter Taylor Knowles have changed the name of the salon and spa to "Taylor Made," to avoid the negative association.

Skok told WBTV last week that the signs were all being changed and that the name change was nearly complete.

"It just had to be done," Skok told WBTV. "The name was just a coincidence, but we don't want any association with the terrorist group."

They originally chose the name Isis because it referred to a classical Egyptian goddess.

The salon is located just south of Landis at 2906 N. Cannon Boulevard.