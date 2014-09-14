Calvary Baptist dedicates new building

On Sunday, members of Calvary Baptist Church on E. Ridge Road dedicated their new building as part of the morning services. This building will replace the Sanctuary built between 1921 – 1929.

Groundbreaking began in October 2013, after several years of contributions to the building fund.





The new building is multi-functional, with spaces for a new Sanctuary, choir room, baptistery and kitchen.





The building was constructed by Taylor Construction of Statesville, NC.





The activities began at 10:30 am, when church members gathered in the old Sanctuary for a short procession to the new building, led by Dr. Cockerham. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, and music by One Focus.





The church celebrated with a Homecoming meal after the service in the new building.





One of the participants in the ribbon cutting was Ethel Jacobs, who has attended Calvary Baptist since 1927. In her 80 plus years attending Calvary, she has seen the construction of the current Sanctuary, and the many changes that have occurred at the church over the years.





She is the oldest member of Calvary, and the perfect person to usher in this new era of the church.