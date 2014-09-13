Report: Officer shoots man who pointed gun at him, another on the loose

One man is recovering behind bars, another man is on the run after police say they pointed a gun at a Charlotte police officer, who then shot the man.

It happened late Friday night in east Charlotte along the 5600 block of Farm Pond Lane.

According to investigators, Sergeant Henry Rozell was working off-duty when he heard gunshots and responded to the scene.

That's when investigators say Sgt. Rozell saw two people shooting guns and ordered them to drop their weapons.

Police say the suspects took off running into an apartment complex.

At some point during the chase, investigators say one of the men pointed a gun at Sergeant Rozell.

The chase continued and investigators say the men stopped again and pointed their guns at Sgt. Rozell a second time. Sergeant Rozell then fired his service weapon and hit one of the men.

Medic responded to the scene and transported the suspect, Franswa X. Crawford, to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released and charged.

Crawford was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm within city limits and resist, obstruct and delay.

Officers are currently searching for the second suspect. If you know anything, call crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

As protocol, Police say the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether or not CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.