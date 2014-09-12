China Grove Roller Mill to open for basement tour

Like us on Facebook

Just how did the roller mill work? You'll be able to find out this Sunday during the first ever Open House at the China Grove Roller Mill basement.

The tour is Sunday from 2:00 and 4:00 pm.

Visitors will be able to see all of the motors that ran the historic mill for 100 years.

The tour will also feature gospel music from the Efird Family and the exhibition of a "Mystery Quilt" from 1950.

The China Grove Roller Mill Museum is located at 308 N. Main Street in China Grove.