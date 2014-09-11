36th CROP Hunger Walk Aims High- How You Can Help

The 36th Annual CROP Hunger Walk steps off Sunday October 19th at 2:30pm at Independence Park in Charlotte at Hawthorn Lane and 7th Street. Charlotte area residents have been taking steps to end hunger locally and globally for 36 years. Not only is Charlotte's walk the largest in the country, but since 1987 the walk has been the most successful CROP Walk fundraiser of all 2,000 walks in communities across our nation.

In honor of the 36th walk, organizers are upping their fundraising goal to $360,000. That's a significant increase from last year's accomplishment of $324,000. Organizers also noticed that 360 represents a complete circle. Church World Services, the non-profit that created the CROP Walk in the late 70's, works around the world to end hunger not only here in Charlotte!

Here at home three local agencies benefit from the CROP Walk. Loaves and Fishes, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and Crisis Assistance Ministries. At a kick off luncheon today, representatives thanked the local business sponsors who enable Church World Services to give 100% of the funds raised to those in need of food, education on nutrition, clean drinking water, the tools to grow their own food and so much more.

Sunday September 14th there will be an information session if your local civic group or church is looking for a way to make a difference. It will be held at St. John's Baptist Church 300 Hawthorn Lane in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The meeting starts at 2:30pm. Come learn how you can take steps to end hunger!!

More than five thousand walkers are expected. It's an unforgettable experience that is family friendly and a wonderful lesson to children in giving back. There is still time to sign up here and join in a beautiful day!

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.





