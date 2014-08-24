Recipe: Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

By Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series' Fire in the City Competitor

Chef Luca Annunziata of Passion8



Ingredients:

1 pound pasta, such as spaghetti or rigatoni

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (enough to coat bottom of pan)

1/4 pound pancetta, prosciutto or bacon chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

5 to 6 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 large egg yolks

1/5 cup of heavy creamy

Freshly grated Romano cheese

Handful of finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste



Directions:

1. Put a large saucepot of water on to boil. Add a liberal amount of salt and the pasta. Cook to al

dente, about 8 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and pancetta. Brown

pancetta 2 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and garlic. Cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Add wine and

stir up all the pan drippings.

3. In a separate bowl, beat yolks, then add 1/2 cup of the cream tempers the eggs and keeps

them from scrambling when added to the pasta.

4. Drain pasta well and add it directly to the skillet with pancetta and oil. Pour the egg mixture

over the pasta. Toss rapidly to coat the pasta without cooking the egg. Remove pan from heat

and add a big handful of cheese, lots of pepper, and a little salt. Continue to toss and turn the

pasta until it soaks up egg mixture and thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley and extra grated Romano.