Back to school lunch box recipes - | WBTV Charlotte

Back to school lunch box recipes

WBTV is thinking ahead this school year. We're on your side with a few lunch box ideas for the upcoming academic year.

The founder of Gypsy Soup, Stacey Dowd, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share a few recipes.

Pick a Pocket

5 pita pockets
2 Tablespoons peanut butter
2 Tablespoons cream cheese
2 Tablespoons pimento cheese
3 oz. of leftovers; chicken, turkey, ham
1 sliced cucumber
1 sliced apple
2 sliced radishes
1 cup shredded veggies

 

1.   Place each ingredient in a separate bowl.

2.   Let kids scoop filling into a pocket (there will be 2 pockets left, fill these with pasta salad, or turkey meatballs)

3.   Kids can choose their flavor combos, apple & peanut butter, cream cheese & cucumbers, turkey & pimento

4.   Use extra fruit and veggies and meat, add to leftover pasta or rice for a side salad.

 

Katie's Spice Bars

1 cup oatmeal
2 Tablespoons butter
1 cup boiling water
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup sugar
Pinch of nutmeg
1 teaspoon cloves
1 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup raisins
2 eggs

 

1.   Add butter to boiling water, stir in oatmeal

2.   Remove from heat, let set for 5 minutes

3.   In a large bowl mix together dry ingredients

4.   In a small bowl beat eggs, add to dry mixture

5.   Add oatmeal to batter, stir well

6.   Fold in walnuts and raisins

7.   Pour into a lightly greased baking dish

8.   Bake at 400 for 20 minutes

 

Kids cooking classes available at http://gypsysoup.wordpress.com/ 

 

 

 

 

