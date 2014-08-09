Back to school lunch box recipes

Follow us on Twitter

WBTV is thinking ahead this school year. We're on your side with a few lunch box ideas for the upcoming academic year.

The founder of Gypsy Soup, Stacey Dowd, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share a few recipes.

Pick a Pocket

5 pita pockets

2 Tablespoons peanut butter

2 Tablespoons cream cheese

2 Tablespoons pimento cheese

3 oz. of leftovers; chicken, turkey, ham

1 sliced cucumber

1 sliced apple

2 sliced radishes

1 cup shredded veggies

1. Place each ingredient in a separate bowl.

2. Let kids scoop filling into a pocket (there will be 2 pockets left, fill these with pasta salad, or turkey meatballs)

3. Kids can choose their flavor combos, apple & peanut butter, cream cheese & cucumbers, turkey & pimento

4. Use extra fruit and veggies and meat, add to leftover pasta or rice for a side salad.

Katie's Spice Bars

1 cup oatmeal

2 Tablespoons butter

1 cup boiling water

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup sugar

Pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon cloves

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup raisins

2 eggs

1. Add butter to boiling water, stir in oatmeal

2. Remove from heat, let set for 5 minutes

3. In a large bowl mix together dry ingredients

4. In a small bowl beat eggs, add to dry mixture

5. Add oatmeal to batter, stir well

6. Fold in walnuts and raisins

7. Pour into a lightly greased baking dish

8. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes

Kids cooking classes available at http://gypsysoup.wordpress.com/