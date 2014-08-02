Recipe: Pasta Bravo - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Pasta Bravo

BRAVO! Blakeney stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share the recipe for Pasta Bravo. The Blakeney location is at 9824 A Rea Road, Charlotte.

Recipe: Pasta Bravo
1/2 oz ladle Blended Oil
4 oz Button Mushrooms, sliced
1/2 tsp Garlic, chopped
3 oz portion Grilled Chicken, sliced
6 oz ladle Red pepper Sauce
2 oz Parmesan/Romano Blend
1 scoop Herb Butter
1/4 tsp Salt and Pepper Mix
6 oz Rigatoni
1 pinch Parsley, chopped

 
METHOD:
Heat oil in saute pan. Add mushrooms, sear until golden brown.
Add garlic, saute.
Add chicken, saute.
Add red pepper sauce and cheese. Simmer.
Add herb butter and stir to incorporate.
Season with salt and pepper.
Heat pasta in boiling water.
Drain and add hot pasta to pan and toss well.
Place pasta in bowl.
Garnish pasta with parsley.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly