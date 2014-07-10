WBTV - Ben & Jerry’s - American Red Cross Blood Drive

Nothing beats the summer heat like the cool and refreshing taste of ice cream! On Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, WBTV, Ben & Jerry's, and the American Red Cross are teaming up to bring you "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" Blood Drive. All blood and platelet donors will be treated to Ben & Jerry's ice cream at several Charlotte-area Red Cross donation locations. Donors will also receive a coupon for a FREE pint and a FREE American Red Cross themed T-shirt.Summer is typically one of the most challenging times of the year for blood donations.

Busy summer schedules mean that blood collections often drop significantly, leaving the blood supply vulnerable to a shortage that could affect local patients. During June, July and August, on average, about two fewer donors give blood at each Red Cross blood drive than what hospital patients need.

The Red Cross urges you to #CommitToGive this July. Remember, all presenting donors will receive a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream at the blood drive, and a pint of ice cream to take home.

To confirm your eligibility to donate, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.

Thursday, July 6 Bank of America- Founders Hall

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

100 North College Street, Charlotte

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7800 Fairview Rd., Charlotte

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

202 South Main St., Davidson

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3908 E Franklin Blvd. Gastonia

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8520 Cliff Cameron Dr., Ste. 100

Charlotte

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2425 Park Rd., Charlotte



Friday, July 7

Keller Williams University

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

8520 Cliff Cameron Dr., Ste. 100 Charlotte

1 to 5:30 p.m.

8826 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

400 E. Central Ave, Mount Holly

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2425 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28203

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9800 Kincey Ave. Huntersville

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and search for your closest location.

