WBTV - Ben & Jerry’s - American Red Cross Blood Drive

Nothing beats the summer heat like the cool and refreshing taste of ice cream! On Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7, WBTV, Ben & Jerry's, and the American Red Cross are teaming up to bring you "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" Blood Drive. All blood and platelet donors will be treated to Ben & Jerry's ice cream at several Charlotte-area Red Cross donation locations. Donors will also receive a coupon for a FREE pint and a FREE American Red Cross themed T-shirt.Summer is typically one of the most challenging times of the year for blood donations.
Busy summer schedules mean that blood collections often drop significantly, leaving the blood supply vulnerable to a shortage that could affect local patients. During June, July and August, on average, about two fewer donors give blood at each Red Cross blood drive than what hospital patients need.
The Red Cross urges you to #CommitToGive this July. Remember, all presenting donors will receive a free scoop of Ben & Jerry's ice cream at the blood drive, and a pint of ice cream to take home.
To confirm your eligibility to donate, please call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
Who may have saved a life today? #WBTVandMe.
Thursday, July 6
Friday, July 7
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and search for your closest location.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.