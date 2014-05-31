Bill Spoon's BBQ stops by WBTV - | WBTV Charlotte

Bill Spoon's BBQ stops by WBTV

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Steve Spoon Jr. of Bill Spoon's Barbeque stopped by WBTV in honor of North Carolina's recent ranking by TripAdvisor.

The state ranked #2 behind Georgia for best barbeque in the nation. Steve Spoon Jr. broke down what makes North Carolina's Barbeque special.

 

