Grilled Lamb Chops Easter Recipe

Chris Burnett, the Managing Partner at LongHorn Steakhouse stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share an Easter recipe.

Cider-Mint Glaze inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse

Yields about 1 cup of finished sauce

Ingredients:

· 2oz. fresh mint rough chopped (stems and all)

· 1 cup cider vinegar

· ½ cup white sugar

· 6oz. prepared brown sauce (You can use a dry package sauce from the grocery store)

· 1 tsp. finely chopped mint leaves

Directions:

In a 2 quart sauce pan combine the rough chopped mint, sugar and cider. Simmer until it turns into a syrup substance. Strain out the mint and add the syrup to the prepared brown sauce and mix well. Add the fresh finely chopped mint, stir and serve with any type steak or lamb.

