Two women fight back

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A robber gets way more than he expected for from two brave female clerks. He nearly gets a bullet.

The Dollar General store at Sunset and Oakdale stands by itself and is fairly isolated. At closing time, two female clerks were locking the front door when a large man appeared from the shadows in the parking lot.

"He actually surprised them," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

He threatened and ordered them back inside to turn off the alarm.

Surveillance video shows him herding the women to the cash registers where he stops to steal some cigarettes. He forces the clerks to fill plastic bags with cartons of cigarettes.

When their bags were full, he told them to go to the back room. At this point, the women told police, they thought he was going to kill them.

What the bad guy didn't see was one of the clerks reaching into her purse and pulling out a nickel-plated 38 caliber revolver. She hides it behind her leg as she walks toward the back room.

When they get to the office, one woman goes in. They other turns and fired. Twice, but misses twice.

At this point, there's a scramble for the gun. The robber is seen punching the clerk as she lays on the floor. We can also see the other clerk joining the fight, hitting the man with her cell phone. He eventually wrestles the gun away and pushes the female clerk inside the office.

While they call 911, he runs out without the cash or cigarettes he tired to steal.

"When he physically took the gun from her, luckily and thankfully he didn't shoot either one of those employees."

Police believe this man saw an opportunity with the clerks locking up late and tried to take advantage. In the end, it wasn't what he expected.

"Not only were they in shock, he was in shock, too, for what happened because I'm sure he wasn't expecting to get shot at or near killed himself."

If you can help this violent man off the streets, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you could earn a large reward.

