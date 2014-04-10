Worker rescued after hanging from Charlotte cell phone tower

A worker was trapped on top of a cell tower in east Charlotte Thursday, according to firefighters.

The high-end rescue call came out just after 5 p.m. from a tower on the 3800 block of Shamrock Drive.

Firefighters say the trapped worker was complaining of back pain before becoming trapped 150 feet up the tower.

WBTV's Sky 3 was over the scene, where the man could be seen hanging from the top of the tower by what appeared to be a safety harness.

"By him hanging there in his harness, it starts to cut circulation off to his body," said firefighter Kevin Walling, who helped rescue the man.

Walling and Captain Joel Cherry climbed the tower to rescue the man.

"He was very happy that we were there to get him. He told me he had two kids at home, or one kid and one on the way. He really wanted to get home to them," Cherry said.

Cherry and Walling lifted the man onto the top platform. They waited for several minutes, before firefighters on the ground helped to bring the man down.

Firefighters lowered the man by rope to the ground where he was loaded onto a stretcher. Officials say he is expected to be okay.

