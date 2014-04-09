Preps underway for big weekend at zMAX Dragway at Concord

It's about to get very busy and very loud in Concord. Work was being done Wednesday to get the zMAX Dragway in shape for this weekends Four Wide Nationals.

It has become one of the most popular stops on the NHRA tour, but also one of the Charlotte area's biggest sporting events.



Every ticket is a pit pass, so the area on the back side of the John Force grandstand is just as important as the track.



"Over a million square feet of space with vendor displays, activities for the fans, games, sponsor tents, all sorts of things going on," zMAX spokesman Jonathan Coleman told WBTV.



On Wednesday race teams were setting up show cars and building a full race shop that will only be in place for three days, then torn down and taken to the next stop.



Maggie Reese works the circuit selling merchandise, and she says one of the most popular items is the event tee shirt, and she says the sell quickly.



"You want a specific size, shop early," Reese advised.



Work was also being finished on the four lanes of the quarter mile, and even mulch and flowers placed just so.



With a great weather forecast, a big crowd is expected, and the crowd's diversity is a nod to the event's popularity.



"We've got fans this weekend from 47 states, from as far away as Australia, Germany, Estonia, and Canada and take part in this once a season event," Coleman added.



The Four Wide Nationals run through Sunday at zMAX Dragway in Concord.





