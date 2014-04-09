Rockwell man added to Sheriff's Most Wanted list

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A man well known in the Rockwell and Faith area is the latest addition to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted List.

Bradley Jonathan Malin, 36, is wanted for breaking into a car at a Rockwell church, then stealing a handbag and using the credit cards in that bag to make purchases in the area.

Investigators say Malin has an extensive criminal record and is believed to still be in the Rockwell/Faith area.

Anyone with information on Malin's whereabouts is asked to contact Salisbury/Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

