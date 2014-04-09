Spelling success for literacy in Rowan County

The competition was spirited, the atmosphere was kind of...spellbinding.

The 11th annual Scrabble Scramble took place on Tuesday night at St. John's Lutheran Church. The event is sponsored each year by the Rowan County Literacy Council.

On Tuesday a total of five teams played three rounds of Scrabble. Teams were given a starter word, then had to use their tiles to fill the board. Teams could also buy tiles, with all of the money going to local programs to promote literacy.

After two rounds perennial favorites Trinity Oaks and the South Rowan YMCA Service Club were in a tight contest, but after round 3, Trinity Oaks sealed the win with an impressive total of 7928 to 7227 for the South Rowan Y team.