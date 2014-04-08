Lessons: How to walk in high heels

Charlotte shoe expert Dan Mauney decided it's time to put a stop to ladies floundering around ungracefully in high heels. He's offering classes on the finer art of elegant walking while wearing fashionable footwear.

Below is a press release for the first class he's holding Tuesday night. We decided to get a preview of this class for a Good News story. Check out the video to see my "best" attempt at being a good student.

PRESS RELEASE:

Let's face it. There is nothing pretty about a lady who can't walk in her heels. It's been the unspoken pink elephant in the room for years. Regardless of the price of the shoes, when a lady walks like a baby calf across the floor, everything is lost. SHU, a ladies shoe, handbag and access

store located in South End, has stepped up to help. Dan Mauney, aka Dan the Shoe Man will lead Charlotte's 1st High Heel Walking Class while wearing heels himself. What better person to teach a lady how to walk but a 21 years old shoe veteran himself.

Dan the Shoe Man's High Heel Walking Class is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th from 6pm-8pm at SHU located at 1426 S Tryon Street in South End in Charlotte. The walking class is FREE to the public and participants are encouraged to bring their highest heels to the party. Complimentary champagne will be flowing and Aria will be providing hors d'oeuvres during the event. FREE parking is available in front of the shoe store. A fitness professional will be on hand to warm up the audience with a few stretches around 6:45 and the class will start around 7pm.

SHU is located in a 4,000 square foot space offering ladies shoes, handbags and accessories and will offer men's shoes/accessories by spring, 2014. The shoe store returns Dan the Shoe Man back to women's shoes after a three-year hiatus and 22 years in the business. Against a contemporary backdrop of a store design, over 60% of the lines carried in the store will be introduced to the area for the first time. Brands offered include LK Bennett, Schutz, Vince Camuto, BCBG, Andres Assous, Vera Wang, See by Chloe, Navy by Jil Sander, Sacha London, Isola and many others. The store offers a Wi-Fi lounge, a design center, state-of-the-art technology and numerous store events for the shoe connoisseur. SHU debuted in November, 2013.

Everyone is invited to attend and participate including our media friends. Interested parties should RSVP to dan@shusalon.com on or before Monday, April 7, 2014. Cameras are encouraged and welcomed. Spectators are encouraged to join the party, too. All individuals are asked to RSVP.