Special Olympics draws an enthusiastic crowd

They came from elementary, middle, and high schools across the county, as well as adult programs, and they all had one thing in common; they were looking to take back the gold.

The Special Olympics took place on Tuesday at Jesse C. Carson High School. Athletes and buddies made a parade lap around the stadium, then go down to the business of competing in track and field events.

Dr. Lynn Moody, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent, was on hand to welcome everyone, as well as Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Turnout was good from each school represented.

