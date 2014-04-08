Domskes establish new scholarship at Catawba College

Two Catawba College alumni have made a gift to establish a new scholarship at their alma mater, according to a news release provided to WBTV.

The Mark and Paula Domske Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide scholarship assistance to able and deserving students without stipulation to the recipient student’s academic major or geographic location.



Mark and Paula are both Pennsylvania natives who met at Potomac State University, W.Va.

Mark received a scholarship to play football at Catawba, so they both moved to N.C. to continue their education. Being scholarship recipients, they know firsthand how valuable that kind of financial support and determination and hard work can be to a student pursuing a college degree.



“Don’t be upset with the results you didn’t get with the work you didn’t do,” the two are quick to respond. The Domskes realize that in all things, including the completion of a college degree, one gets out of it what one puts into it.



Mark hails from Washington, Pa., and graduated in 1987 with a degree in education: Middle School Science. He played football at Catawba during his sophomore, junior, and senior year and was a member of Phi Epsilon, an honorary scholastic society.



Paula, whose maiden name was Graffius, hails from Dillsburg, Pa., and graduated in 1988 with a degree in Communication Arts, and a minor in English Literature. She was a cheerleader during her years at Catawba. She has also served on Catawba’s Alumni Board of Directors.



Even in the years immediately following their graduations, the Domskes have given back to their alma mater, as Chiefs Club members, as members of The Grid Iron Club, and as supporters of the Shuford Stadium campaign effort. With the help of another fellow Catawba graduate, they started the Homecoming Golf Tournament held every year during Catawba’s Homecoming.

Many of Catawba’s alumni know Mark as the “egg man” because every year Mark and Paula set up a well-visited tailgate station with the help of some great friends and fellow alumni. You can count on a double yolk egg served on a bun with whole hog barbecue.



The Domskes are parents of two young adult daughters, Mackenzie and Aspen, and now make their home in West Jefferson and Salisbury. Both Mark and Paula have been working since 1993 in the business they established, Bushhog America.

