Tiny houses moving in on Charlotte

They have all the modern conveniences you'd expect to find in a home, snuggly fit into a much smaller space.

"It's typically between 100 and 400 square feet compared to the average American home which is about 2,600 square feet,"says Ryan Mitchell who organized a Tiny House Convention this past weekend in Charlotte. After Ryan lost his job in 2008, he realized housing would gobble up the biggest part of his tiny budget.

"So I asked a crazy question, what if I could just eliminate that?" Ryan's "tiny" house is almost complete with most of the work done without the help of contractors.

For a fraction of the cost you can live in a home a fraction of the standard size. Heidi Brown, who we met at the convention, doesn't seem to have a problem with it.

"It really forces you to get down to basics and figure out what's really important to you. Life is much simpler," said Brown.

And Heidi says that even though she and her husband are two weeks away from the pitter patter of little feet in their little house? "Six months, once that kid's mobile we'll see we'll re-evaluate yeah, why not, it will be fun."

The big idea behind the humble homes, doing away with what you don't need.

"You can focus on what's important to you like your relationships or your passions or your goals in life," Mitchell says.

Living in a tiny house Ryan says, tends to put the big picture in focus. While you can't very well keep up with the Jones', you can hook your home up to a truck and leave the Jones' in the dust. Most tiny homes can be designed to keep their transport wheels intact.

Send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com