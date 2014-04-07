The N Charlotte Toyota Camry has been an extremely popular pick among drivers for years and has even held the title of the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. since 1997. It's been able to hold this top ranking by continuously offering incredible reliability and improving its image, performance and features throughout the years! Now, this new Toyota in N Charlotte is set to receive changes for the 2015 model year and we're finding out some of the details! Although this won't get a complete redesign, the Toyota Camry will be transformed to take it to a whole new level!





What changes are to come for the N Charlotte Toyota Camry?



We haven't heard many details about the 2015 Toyota Camry, but new information has been leaked and we're super excited about what's to come! Just a few months ago, we found out that this new Toyota in N Charlotte will boast a more "emotional" and "impactful" style; however, we're now just starting to learn what this means!





This new Toyota will be grabbing some of its style from the Scion FR-S to give it a more sporty and aggressive look on the front! It'll have a large lower mesh grille with the Toyota logo above it, much like the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla and Toyota Avalon received.

The back is said to draw inspiration from the Lexus ES, which hints to the fact that the taillights will have a more traditional design.



The interior will also receive an update with enhanced style and technology! It has been rumored that it'll be gunning to beat the interior of its rival - the Honda Accord!



We haven't heard any information about if there will be any changes under the hood; however, a more fuel efficient drivetrain could be in the works!

Like we said, this will just be a refresh for the current Toyota Camry in N Charlotte, which is why we shouldn't expect a dramatic change. This new Toyota in N Charlotte isn't expected to receive a complete redesign until the 2017 or 2018 model year. However, this refreshed model will be revealed very soon at the New York Auto Show on April 16!





The 2014 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte received enhanced safety!



Although the Toyota Camry hasn't received a complete redesign since 2012, did you know there were some key changes made this year? It looks the same; however, it received enhancements to its safety that helped it earn a NHTSA 5-Star Safety Rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick! Even if you can't see these changes, you'll definitely be able to feel them with the added peace of mind it offers! Plus, you can expect these improvements to be transferred over to the 2015 model.



