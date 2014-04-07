Explore the differences between the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape!

Toyota of N Charlotte has some of the most popular vehicles on the market available for drivers to test-drive and examine. For instance, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 near Charlotte is one popular choice that has only increased in popularity ever since it got a new look back in 2013!



This compact SUV isn't the only spacious and stylish choice on the market, though. Drivers have other competitive options to choose from too – like the Ford Escape. If you're thinking of getting a spacious vehicle and want something that offers lots of room and plenty of style, then you'll definitely want to compare these two options side-by-side to find out which one is the best choice for you!



Ford vs Toyota: Take your pick of SUVs!

One of the first things car buyers are interested in when it comes to getting a new vehicle is the price – and that's completely understandable! After all, if you're investing in a new vehicle then you want to make sure that it's the right one for you.



However, make sure you check out other factors besides the price tag to make sure you're taking home the ride that will offer what you need: like performance, space, and standard features so you won't have to pay extra for the options you want. We took a look at the Toyota RAV4 XLE and the Ford Escape SE to see how the advanced trim-levels of these vehicles compare!



Affordability



Don't stress about your budget when you're behind the wheel of the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4. Even though the Ford Escape has a similar design, it comes with a more expensive price tag! The Ford has a starting MSRP of $25,550, while this new Toyota near Charlotte comes at the starting MSRP of $25,000. Just over $500 may not seem like that big of a difference, but it is when you compare all the features that come standard in this Toyota SUV that the Ford can't compete with!



Features



The price tag of a vehicle can be deceiving. Just because you happen to be paying less doesn't meant you're not getting just as many (if not more) features to enjoy! Some standard features that come in the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 that the Ford Escape doesn't offer include:



Roof rails



Power tilt/slide moonroof



Touch screen display



Backup camera



17-inch alloy wheels

Performance



If you're worried about how your ride will perform on the road and during long trips, then the Toyota RAV4 in N Charlotte can offer some extra peace of mind!



It has a combined fuel economy of 26 mpg, but its Ford competitor only offers 25 mpg!



The strength and horsepower of this Toyota SUV can't be questioned, either. It gets 176 hp and the Ford only gets 25 mpg.



The 2014 Toyota RAV4 near Charlotte also offers better handling. It has a larger turning radius so maneuvering around objects and handling corners is a little bit easier!

Come take this Toyota SUV out for a spin!

Want to check out all the exciting features this SUV has to offer in person? Not a problem! Just give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 to set up an appointment and explore all of its incredible features for yourself!







