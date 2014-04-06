Police: Man shot in the foot in north Charlotte

Like us on Facebook

Police said one male was shot in the foot at the 1800 block of Griers Grove Rd on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

MEDIC said the patient is expected to be okay.

WBTV's Crew on the scene saw K9 assisting in the search for the suspect.

Police said the shooting is under investigation.

