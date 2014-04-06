Belmont Police seek assistance to locate a missing person

Follow us on Twitter

The Belmont Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Police said they are looking for Ryan Lee Thurber, 31, of Belmont.

Thurber was last seen in Belmont on Wednesday according to the Belmont Police Department.

Police describe Thurber as being 5'10", 150 Pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.





Police said Thurber is reported to have psychological issues and may need assistance.





Thurber may in the Charlotte area.





If anyone has any information about Thurber's location they are urged to contact the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.