1 person shot near Graham & Dogwood Ave

A shooting in North Charlotte sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

MEDIC said it happened just after 9:00 p.m. tonight near Graham Street and Dogwood Avenue.

WBTV's camera was on the scene as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department searched the area.

Police have not made any arrests.

