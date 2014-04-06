Sex offender newest addition to Sheriff's Most Wanted List

Like us on Facebook

Robert Corey, 55, of Salisbury is the latest wanted man to be placed on the Sheriff's Most Wanted List.

Corey is a registered sex offender who failed to notify the Rowan Sheriff's Office about a change in his address.

Corey was convicted of first degree sexual offense with a child in Lincoln County in 2001. He served a prison term of thirteen years and was released in May.

Anyone with information on Corey's whereabouts is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

To view the complete list, follow this link:http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

