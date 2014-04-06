Shelby native takes "Ultimate Elvis" contest at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Travis Powell, of Shelby, N.C., was named Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist after winning an Elvis Presley Enterprises-sanctioned regional contest held Friday and Saturday during the AutoFair hosted by OldRide.com.



Powell won $2,500 and will go on to compete against other regional contest winners from around the globe in the overall Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held during Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn.



The talented performer, whose hometown is just an hour from the 1.5-mile superspeedway, was thrilled to win after performing “American Trilogy.”



“You know, it’s a dream come true. When I saw this contest on the list - and I couldn’t compete last year - I made sure this year that I was here,” said Powell. “I don’t think there is any more of an honor than to represent your hometown at a big contest in Memphis, Tenn. I’m extremely proud of my hometown and excited to represent them.”



Over the span of two days, contestants performed in front of a huge audience and were judged based on vocal talent, appearance, stage presence and overall performance. Powell beat several competitors, including runner-up Adam Fitzpatrick, of Penticton, B.C., and second runner-up Brycen Katolinsky, of St. Catharines, Ontario.



The Charlotte Motor Speedway AutoFair hosted by OldRide.com concludes Sunday with Best of Show judging and professional lawn mower racing. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 13 and under are admitted free.



