Getting your spring container garden ready

This is the time of year when we all look at our yards and landscape and think that maybe it needs just a little "something".

A container garden is an easy way to add new life.

Melodie McDanal, GGIA professional and horticulturist representing Pike Nurseries, visited WBTV News Sunday Morning to demonstrate step-by-step how to plant your own spring container garden to brighten up any space. Her advice follows:

Container Gardents

Choose a Container

Glazed pottery is the most popular and comes in array of colors

Lightweight pottery is easier to move

Hanging baskets are great for porches

Potting Soil

Make sure to choose a nutrient-rich potting soil like Pike's Potting Soil Mix

Fill the pot, leaving about an inch empty at the top

Mix in a handful of EB Stone Sure Start EB Stone Sure Start reduces transplant shock and promotes root growth for healthy plants



Thriller Plants

A tall and upright plant

Place in middle of the container if it will be viewed from all angles or at the back of the pot if it will only be viewed from one side

If you're on a budget, choose a small shrub with great foliage, and it will last season after season

Plant options: Grasses – also add movement to the container garden Asparagus fern Any small shrub



Filler Plants

Medium size plants that "fill" in the container garden

Plant filler plants around the thriller plant

Plant examples Gerbera Daisies Marigolds Petunias 3.5 inch basic annuals sale $0.87 (marigolds, petunias, vinca and begonias) Most people use flowers for the filler, but don't be afraid to play with different foliage colors and textures to create a more unique container Coleus – Leaves are fun colors and almost look like they are velvet Mix herbs into your garden. It will allow you to always have fresh herbs for cooking and add fragrance to your container garden Basil – Organiks brand, 100% certified organic Oregano – A staple herb that can be used in just about anything



Spiller Plants

Plants that trail over the side of the pot. Gives the pot a softer, more cottage garden look.

Place at edge of container

Plant options: Ivy Vinca vine



Care

Container gardens are low maintenance

Water your container garden 2 or 3 times a week.

Ready-Made Containers

Pike Nurseries has a great selection of container gardens and hanging baskets that are ready-to-go Boston Ferns – a Charlotte favorite! Strawberry Hanging Basket



Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.