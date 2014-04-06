Getting your spring container garden ready - | WBTV Charlotte

Getting your spring container garden ready

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

This is the time of year when we all look at our yards and landscape and think that maybe it needs just a little "something".

A container garden is an easy way to add new life.

Melodie McDanal, GGIA professional and horticulturist representing Pike Nurseries, visited WBTV News Sunday Morning to demonstrate step-by-step how to plant your own spring container garden to brighten up any space.  Her advice follows: 

Container Gardents

Choose a Container

  • Glazed pottery is the most popular and comes in array of colors
  • Lightweight pottery is easier to move
  • Hanging baskets are great for porches

Potting Soil

  • Make sure to choose a nutrient-rich potting soil like Pike's Potting Soil Mix
  • Fill the pot, leaving about an inch empty at the top
  • Mix in a handful of EB Stone Sure Start         
    • EB Stone Sure Start reduces transplant shock and promotes root growth for healthy plants

Thriller Plants

  • A tall and upright plant
  • Place in middle of the container if it will be viewed from all angles or at the back of the pot if it will only be viewed from one side
  • If you're on a budget, choose a small shrub with great foliage, and it will last season after season
  • Plant options:
    • Grasses – also add movement to the container garden
    • Asparagus fern
    • Any small shrub

Filler Plants

  • Medium size plants that "fill" in the container garden
  • Plant filler plants around the thriller plant
  • Plant examples
    • Gerbera Daisies
    • Marigolds
    • Petunias
      • 3.5 inch basic annuals sale $0.87 (marigolds, petunias, vinca and begonias)
      • Most people use flowers for the filler, but don't be afraid to play with different foliage colors and textures to create a more unique container
        • Coleus – Leaves are fun colors and almost look like they are velvet
        • Mix herbs into your garden. It will allow you to always have fresh herbs for cooking and add fragrance to your container garden
          • Basil – Organiks brand, 100% certified organic
          • Oregano – A staple herb that can be used in just about anything

Spiller Plants

  • Plants that trail over the side of the pot. Gives the pot a softer, more cottage garden look.
  • Place at edge of container
  • Plant options:
    • Ivy
    • Vinca vine

Care

  • Container gardens are low maintenance
  • Water your container garden 2 or 3 times a week.

Ready-Made Containers

  • Pike Nurseries has a great selection of container gardens and hanging baskets that are ready-to-go
    • Boston Ferns – a Charlotte favorite!
    • Strawberry Hanging Basket

