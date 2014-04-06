One person taken to hospital after south Charlotte fire

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gilmore Drive in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

WBTV crews noticed no visible damage to the outside of the structure, but saw one person being helped into an ambulance. Medic confirms that at least one person is facing life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

We're still working to gather details and will provide an update when further information is released.

