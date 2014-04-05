Girl Scouts tag trees as reminder to 'Call 811 Before You Dig'

Piedmont Natural Gas teamed up with Blackhawk Hardware and Girl Scouts on Saturday to tag trees as a reminder for people to call 811 before any major digging projects.

Piedmont Natural Gas advises the public to call 811 three business days before engaging in any home improvement project involving digging.

Piedmont Natural Gas officials say digging without locating underground utility lines is the leading cause of damage to natural gas pipelines, cable television lines, water pipes and other buried utility lines.



A Piedmont Natural Gas technician taught local Girl Scouts how Piedmont detects an underground pipeline with an interactive exhibit at The Gardens Blackhawk Hardware.

