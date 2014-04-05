Pet Palooza recognizes homeless cats and dogs

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

The Humane Society of Charlotte put on a Pet Palooza Festival on Saturday in recognition of homeless dogs and cats in Mecklenburg County.



The activities included a 2k dog walk, vendor fair, live music, and a fido fashion show.

The Humane Society of Charlotte offered 15 dollar microchipping at the event.

WBTV's own Kristen Miranda and Brody O'Connell were MC's during the event and Maureen O'Boyle was the host.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.