Police: 7 vehicle crash sends 5 to hospital

MEDIC said a major wreck at Eastway Drive and the Plaza on Saturday afternoon sent five people to the hospital on Saturday.

Police on the scene said seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

A pickup truck was making a left turn at a traffic light when it was hit by a car according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the pickup truck then hit several other vehicles including two parked cars.

According to MEDIC, three people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital for potentially life threatening injuries.

MEDIC said one other person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center but they are expected to be okay.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the wreck and if what color the lights were at the traffic light.

No charges have been filled.

