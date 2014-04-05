Go climb a tree

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

The Charlotte Arborists Association's Annual Tree Climbing Competition comes to Freedom Park in Charlotte this weekend.

The free event demonstrates proper technique and equipment used in tree care and maintenance. Top finishers compete for the title of Master Tree Climbing champion.

However, there is also a free fun climb for the public on Saturday.

Certified arborist, tree care safety professional, and certified tree climber specialist Scotty Olsen visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about the event.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.