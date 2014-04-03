Weed? That belongs to Hector, he just left

A Salisbury man faces drug charges, even though he claims the drugs found on the nightstand beside his bed belong to a mysterious man named Hector.

According to the police report, officers were called to the home of Michael Walter Merrill, 56, of S. Jackson Street Wednesday night for a domestic disturbance.

Merrill was unhappy with his girlfriend and wanted her out of the house, so he called police.

When officers arrived they noticed what appeared to be a metal pipe used for smoking drugs on the nightstand beside the bed. There was also a pill bottle that officers say contained marijuana.

Merrill told officers that he could not be charged because the amount of marijuana was too small, he had a prescription for it, and anyway, he wasn't his, but belonged to a man named Hector who had just left.

Police charged Merrill with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2000 bond.

