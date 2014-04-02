More shots fired on Grim Street

According to police, the bullets have been flying on Grim Street.

Last week three people were shot and a fourth person grazed when at least two people opened fire at a home in the 400 block of Grim Street.

No arrests have been made and police say witnesses are not cooperating. The victims are recovering.

On Tuesday afternoon there were more shots, and in the same block.

According to a police report, officers were called to a report of shots fired at 430 Grim Street. When police arrived, they found Derrick Dashawn Brown, 19, arguing with his mother.

Brown has a lengthy criminal record.

Police say Brown was banging on the door at his mother's home and that she was afraid to let him in. Brown told police that he couldn't go anywhere because he's wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond for other charges.

While officers talked to Brown's mother, Brown was told to sit in a lawn chair and wait. Officers noticed that he was moving his hands and moving around quite a bit in the chair. When one officer asked Brown to stand up, a small bag containing one gram of cocaine fell on the ground.

Brown was charged with drug possession and jailed under $1500 bond.

No gun was found, but police say they do believe that the shots were fired, but no one has been charged and no one was injured.

