Report: Employee hit with drug charges after caught eating Whatchamacallit bar

A Salisbury woman was charged on Tuesday after surveillance video showed her eating two stolen candy bars from a local convenience store.

According to a police report, Crystal Marie Wilcox, 40, was working at the Rushco #5 at 601 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

A manager at the store was investigating a loss of $100 and was watching store surveillance tape. On the tape, he saw Wilcox eating a Whatchamacallit candy bar and a Caramello bar without paying for the candy.

Police also discovered that Wilcox had a Hydrocodone pill. Wilcox was charged with larceny by an employee and simple possession of prescription drugs.