Kristen Hampton takes the track at CMS, on a lawnmower

It's the invitation of a lifetime, to be invited to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I showed up Tuesday afternoon ready to make good on my middle name, which is "Speed".

But it turns out the only thing I came up with was a mouth full of dust as the only lawnmower left for me, had a top speed of 22 mph.

Check out the video to see what kind of prize a sore loser gets! And if you happen to want to see real lawnmower racing action, you can catch it this Saturday and Sunday at the Auto Fair at CMS. For more information, check out the website www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/autofair/

And send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com