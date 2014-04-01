SHS principal partners with former principal, promises good things

The new principal at Salisbury High School told the Salisbury City Council on Tuesday that he had established a partnership with popular former principal Dr. Windsor Eagle.

Luke Brown became principal at SHS on January 21, replacing the departing Dr. Avis Williams. Williams had replaced Eagle, who served in the position for more than 30 years.

In addressing the council, Brown said that the school certainly had seen turmoil in the last few weeks, specifically mentioning the shooting of a student that took place on February 10.

SHS student Shaleek Williams was shot in the stomach while trying to break up a fight. Police charged DaJuan Russell in the case. Williams has since recovered.

Brown also pointed out a few highlights, including three state championships won by Hornet sports teams, a number of National Merit Scholars, and being named the 10th best high school in North Carolina by US News & World Report.

Brown admitted that there "are a lot of challenges, test scores are not where we want them to be."

Brown said the school would focus on literacy.

This is Brown's first experience as a principal. He says he was thrilled when asked to take over the top job at SHS, and now says he is "right where I feel I should be."



Brown's career in public education was mainly spent in Randolph County, and he was named Randolph County Assistant Principal of the Year in 2013.

