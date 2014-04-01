VA hosting traveling history exhibitions

The W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury is hosting two traveling history exhibits, “The Civil War & A New Era in Veterans Benefits” and “Blacks in Blue: The USCT Legacy.”



The exhibits are located in the Main Street area of the Community Living Center in Building 42, and may be viewed through noon on April 4.



The exhibits were created by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) as part of the national Civil War 150th anniversary commemoration. The exhibits highlight sweeping changes made in Federal Veterans’ benefits because of the war, as well as the history of the thousands of black soldiers who served in segregated units of the Union Army, officially designated as the U.S. Colored Troops.



The VHA History Office has partnered with the Civil War Trust to promote the exhibits’ travels on the official Civil War 150th anniversary website calendar.



The exhibit will also be on display at the 17th Annual Salisbury Confederate Prison Symposium on April 5 in the Ketner Hall on the Catawba College campus from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.



For more information about the Civil War 150th anniversary activities, please visit www.civilwar.org/150th-anniversary/.

