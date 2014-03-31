Keeping You Healthy Free Athlete Screenings

Once again this year Carolinas HealthCare System is offering Charlotte region high school athletes free screenings as part of their 'Heart of a Champion Day' campaign.

The effort works to end the tragedies of athlete deaths from conditions that are not tested during a regular physical. In this country about a dozen athletes from colleges and high schools will die from conditions that are undiagnosed every year.

Last year's 'Heart of a Champion Day' campaign screened close to 2,500 athletes. Of that group they found almost 130 students needed a follow-up visit with doctors and 29 had potential cardiac issues.

There are three conditions they are looking for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, and Long QT interval Syndrome.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a thickening of the heart muscle and causes electrical disruptions and a reduction in blood flow. It can sudden death if left untreated. This disorder can be treated with medicine and in more severe cases, surgery.

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome is basically an irregular heartbeat that students will be screened for. It can also be treated with medicine and usually doesn't require surgery.

Long Q-T Interval Syndrome is a hereditary disorder of the heart's electrical rhythm. When left untreated this syndrome can cause, in severe cases death. Many times it is treatable with medications. In some cases doctors implant a small defibrillator.

Five CHS hospitals are taking part. Levine Children's Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center, CMC-Lincoln, CMC-Union and CMC-Pineville. To make an appointment you must register. You can find more information here at the Carolinas HeathCare System web site.

