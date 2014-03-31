Celebrate the 20th birthday of the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4!

It's no secret that new Toyota in N Charlotte are popular and reliable. It's also no secret that Toyota has made changes and improvements to their vehicles over the years to help better meet drivers' preferences!



Not every model that Toyota has made in the past is still available today. Some vehicles that are either no longer being produced, or about to be retired, include the Toyota Camry Solara, Toyota Supra, Toyota Celica, Toyota FJ Cruiser, and Toyota Matrix. However, one popular Toyota is not only still being produced, but has been around for two decades: The N Charlotte Toyota RAV4!



Take a closer look at N Charlotte Toyota RAV4's history

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 didn't always look as it does today. This popular SUV has gone through quite a few changes over the years, but the changes have led it to becoming one of the top affordable compact SUVs on the market!



First Generation



First introduced in 1994, Toyota didn't have high expectations for this vehicle. However, they ended up selling twice as many as they thought they would in the first month! This Toyota looked a little bit different back then, too. It was available in either a two-door or four-door model, and also came with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.



Second Generation



The second generation of this popular SUV didn't take too long to arrive; it was introduced around 2000! With this new generation came some new features. Along with better fuel economy, it could also come with all-wheel drive to help deliver better traction.



Third Generation



With the arrival of 2006 came the third generation of the Toyota RAV4 in N Charlotte. This model came with even more for drivers and their passengers to enjoy! With a new look that included a roomier interior, and four-doors now being the only option, this vehicle became more family-friendly than ever before!



Fourth Generation



The third generation didn't mark the end of changes for this Toyota SUV, though. The fourth generation came in 2010, and it's still receiving more updates and refreshed features! This is when the EV (all-electric) model was introduced. It's only available in certain states right now, but we can't wait for it to appear at our Toyota dealership!



Get to know the 2014 Toyota RAV4 near Charlotte!

The current model of this new Toyota belongs to the fourth generation, but it's continued to receive some changes these past few years. In 2013 its design received some updates, and its new style is currently featured on the 2014 model-year!



Along with featuring a new look, some extra options can be found in this stylish SUV, like a backup camera, SofTex seating, Bluetooth technology and more! If you're interested in taking home a vehicle that will deliver style and space, you'll definitely want to check out this ride! Stop by and see us at 13429 Statesville Rd to take it out for a spin. We're located just off of I-77 in Huntersvile!



