Discover the past of the Toyota Camry in N Charlotte

It's easy to see why so many drivers love the Toyota Camry - it has everything you need including style, space, technology and performance at an affordable price. This new Toyota is so popular; it's actually the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.! How did it get to this level of success? It has spent more than 30 years evolving into what it is today!



The roots of the Toyota Camry

The 2014 Toyota Camry was introduced in the early 1980's and is now in its seventh generation! However, even with more than 30 years under its belt, its history shows that it didn't take long for drivers to embrace this vehicle!







First generation: The Toyota Camry was introduced in the U.S. in 1983 as a replacement for the Toyota Corona. It was an instant hit and become the leading vehicle in the Toyota lineup for volume and value! It even began to rake in awards such as "Best Buy" from Consumer Digest!

Second generation: This generation started in 1987 and brought some changes including the introduction of the station wagon model with the option of all-wheel drive and a V6 engine. Another huge milestone came in 1988 when the Toyota Camry began production at a Toyota manufacturing plant in Kentucky, officially making it American-made!



Third generation: The third generation brought a complete upgrade to both the style and size of this vehicle. With a larger size, it entered the midsize car category. A coupe model was also added as an option in 1993.



Fourth generation: The Toyota Camry was redesigned once again for the fourth generation and the wagon and coupe models were discontinued. However, the highlight of this time was in 1997 when it became the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.!



Fifth generation: The fifth generation was introduced in 2002 with a sporty style, roomier interior and enhanced performance. This was also the first time it was qualified as an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle!



Sixth generation: The sixth generation brought the addition of the Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2007! This vehicle was also upgraded with more standard features.





Seventh generation: This is the current generation of the Toyota Camry, which started in 2012. It received a redesigned appearance and enhanced safety with the Star Safety System as a standard feature!

Experience this new Toyota in N Charlotte for yourself!

With all of this history, it's no wonder the 2014 Toyota Camry is tuned to perfection!



