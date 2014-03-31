Which is better in your new Scion: front-wheel or rear-wheel drive?

If you're thinking of taking home a new Scion near Charlotte, then there are a lot of different factors you'll want to examine to make sure your drive home in the right one! With multiple models to choose from and different features and options to select, N Charlotte Scion have a lot to offer drivers.

One option you might run into while looking at the different models we have to offer are choosing between front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. Each of these drivetrains come with pros and cons, and also offer different driving experiences.

Front-wheel drive: The transmission provides power only to the front wheels to guide and direct the car's movement.



Rear-wheel drive: Only the rear wheels receive power from the transmission and direct movement.

If you want to take home a stylish ride, like a two door coupe, you have two different choices to pick and choose from at our location: the 2014 Scion FR-S and the new Scion tC near Charlotte! While these two sports cars might come with a two-door coupe design, they aren't exactly the same. The Scion tC has front-wheel drive and the Scion FR-S has rear-wheel drive. Which one is right for you? It all depends on the kind of driving experience you want!



Explore the pros and cons of a new Scion in N Charlotte with rear-wheel drive

If the N Charlotte Scion FR-S has caught your attention, then it's important for you to know what driving this sports car is going to feel like!



Many sports car fans love rear-wheel drive because it offers better response time and also better handling. However, because of where the rear-wheel drive parts are placed, these kinds of vehicles typically don't offer lots of cargo room.





Along with better handling and response time, this new Scion near Charlotte also delivers fast acceleration, thanks to its rear-wheel drive system! However, this amazing response time and acceleration comes at the cost of reduced traction. This can become a problem if you need to drive through rough weather on a pretty regular basis.

Even though it can deliver a pretty exciting driving experience, it's not the most budget-conscious option. Auto service and repairs don't always rack up as high of a bill, but your car's fuel economy can be negatively affected because the system adds some weight.

New Scion can near Charlotte come with front-wheel drive!

If you want a vehicle that's still fun but offers some better traction, then the new Scion tC near Charlotte can deliver what you need!



The front-wheel drive system in this Scion makes it easier for you to stay in control because it has the benefit of added traction. On the other hand, it doesn't have quite the dynamic or exciting driving experience as the Scion FR-S.



Driving when the conditions aren't ideal isn't a problem either since you have a little bit more control and traction. However, it is possible you'll run into the problem of torque steer, which is when one wheel in the front gets more power than the other. This can cause the car to pull to one side.



You do have more cargo space to enjoy if you have a vehicle with front-wheel drive, though! Since all the parts are in the front and don't weigh as much as the rear-wheel drivetrain, you get the perks of better fuel economy and more room in the trunk!

Ready to test-drive these new Scion to see how they compare? Come and see us at 13429 Statesville Rd to take them out for a spin today!



