Police: Man shot in arm at bus stop

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm at a bus stop around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened on Tucks and Mulberry Church Road and the man is expected to be okay.

The man isn't telling officers anything about the shooter according to CMPD.

