4 people hurt after shooting near Cookout restaurant

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road.

WBTV crews saw police taping off the area around a Cookout restaurant early Sunday morning.

Medic confirms that one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say three other people were injured. All people hurt in the shooting are expected to be okay.

CMPD says they have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.