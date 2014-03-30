Eyewitness to Charlotte fire heard 'big explosion'

Like us on Facebook

The Charlotte Fire Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire on Hudson Court in east Charlotte. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames had engulfed a trailer.

WBTV crews spoke to eyewitnesses who said the front side of the trailer was like a wall of fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



