Carowinds: 2014 Season Events - | WBTV Charlotte

Carowinds: 2014 Season Events

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It's opening weekend for Carowinds! Julie Whitted visited WBTV Studios Sunday morning to share details about the exciting events planned for the 2014 season, including special events for kids.

You can visit carowinds.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

 

Copyright 2014 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly