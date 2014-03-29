Another successful find for the Most Wanted list

Like us on Facebook

Another individual whose name was recently placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list has now been apprehended.

On Thursday, Waylon Dillon was arrested by deputies in Salisbury on outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny of a firearm.

Dillon was jailed under a bond of $10,000.



In the last few weeks at least four wanted suspects were apprehended within days of being placed on the list.

To view the full list, follow this link: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx





